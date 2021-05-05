Call of Duty Arrives In 2021 and Will Be Made By Sledhammer

Call of Duty: Activision Blizzard has revealed official details about the next title in the Call of Duty franchise and confirmed that production will arrive in the second half of 2021. The title will be produced by Sledgehammer Games and will focus on the new generation consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.

During a financial presentation, the company said that the next game in the series will arrive in the fall of the northern hemisphere, between the months of September and December. If the company follows its standards, the trend is that the new title of the series will appear on the market in October.

We’re so excited to be leading the charge on @CallofDuty this year and can’t wait to share more. https://t.co/pMuaFybT1r — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) May 4, 2021

Activision said the “experience is built for next generation consoles”. According to the company, players can expect high quality graphics in the main campaign.

The next main game in the franchise will also feature multiplayer and cooperative modes designed to “integrate and improve” the experience that already exists in the franchise. In addition, the company confirmed that the new game will be integrated with Call of Duty Warzone, the free battle royale launched in 2020.

“If we look at Warzone later this year, there will be a lot of fun integration with the fantastic work from Sledgehammer Games, which will lead this year’s new premium release.” The battle royale recently received major changes based on Black Ops Cold War, the latest title in the franchise, including a makeover of the Verdansk map.

According to rumors that emerged in March, the next launch of the series may be called Vanguard and have the ambience of World War II. Sledgehammer has experience with the theme and worked on Call of Duty WWII, released in 2017.