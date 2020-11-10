Call of Duty: Activision reveals plans for future content

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War will be released on November 13th and, with that, we will have major changes in the series ecosystem. Taking advantage of the cue, Activision revealed its plans for the future and for the other active games in the franchise, such as Modern Warfare and Warzone.

To start, Warzone will remain fully integrated with Modern Warfare, but it will also be part of the new Black Ops Cold War, with many ways to share content, use weapons, equipment and level up between the three games, as we had already informed in our test of beta. With that, the First Season of Black Ops Cold War will have the biggest launch content in the franchise’s history!

Total sync between main series

The player progression will be synchronized between the three games, with Black Ops Cold War having an updated progression system. You must first complete the traditional military ranks to unlock items, and then start a new level system tied to the season, properly synchronized to level up and earn XP on all three titles at the same time.

In the barracks it is already possible to see that the enlisted ranks (levels 1 to 55) changed to military ranks in the three games. To progress, just play multiplayer modes and complete challenges or matches, including the new Black Ops Cold War Zombies mode! Incidentally, the Battle Pass will also be integrated between the three games.

At the beginning of the First Season of Black Ops Cold War the Initial Rank (Military) will be reset in all three games, but it is only your XP that will change, without any impact on what has already been unlocked previously. The progression in the season has also changed its name and is now the Season Level, based on prestige, with a completely updated interface.

Shared progress

All Black Ops Cold War weapons will be available in Warzone as well, from designs to camouflage variants, covering all primary and secondary weapons seen in Modern Warfare. However, the update comes on the 1st of December, not the launch on the 13th of November. The idea is to also include all of the primary and secondary Black Ops Cold War in the future, in addition to seasonal launch weapons.



