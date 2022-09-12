Call of Duty 2024 Zombie Mode Can Make Collectible Hunting More Useful

For years, Call of Duty Zombies has used hidden documents and radio to promote its story, and the next iteration of the mode should aim to reward those who keep up with collecting. Starting with Der Riese, players could find blueprints or audio recordings that give insight into the characters and tease future plot points or locations. While new ways of storytelling, such as main quests and videos, have given Treyarch more opportunities to expand its zombie narratives, it’s unlikely that collectibles will ever stop being used.

In Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Treyarch has added more information than ever before, as hundreds of documents and records have been scattered across survival maps and Outbreak locations. Although finding this knowledge in itself is a reward for those who have invested in the history of Call of Duty Zombies, players get little for keeping up with all the information. In the next version of Zombies, Treyarch should provide more than business cards for those who find all the collectibles, as in Black Ops Cold War this was not an easy task.

How to Do Intel Hunting in Call of Duty Zombies Rewarding

Although business cards are not necessarily a bad reward, only one can be used at a time, and they are hardly as interesting as larger cosmetic items. Fortunately, since the Call of Duty series began releasing weapon blueprints and Operator skins, developers have amazing opportunities for exciting rewards. Although it would be too difficult to block all weapons or an Operator for collecting information, a special skin could be obtained by collecting everything on the map. These outfits or weapon designs can even be designed to match the aesthetics of each map, with the jungle map providing players with weapons that are covered in vines once they find all the information.

Another way to reward players for collecting information is XP tokens. For every 10 pieces of zombie information that a player finds, a 30-minute Double Experience or Double Weapon Experience token can be provided, and those who find all collectibles on the map receive an additional one-hour experience token. Although these rewards will obviously be less interesting than luxurious Operator skins or fancy weapon blueprints, they will still be another nice bonus for collectors.

Intel—related Call of Duty trophies and achievements are another viable option. One of the biggest drawbacks of Zombies cards after launching in the latest Treyarch modes is that they don’t come with additional sets of trophies, which was guaranteed with every DLC card from World at War to Black Ops 4. Breaking this tradition with Firebase Z was a strange change, as fans liked to solve additional tasks with with each new card. Not only should trophies be returned for each card after launching in Call of Duty 2024, Treyarch should also aim to add a “collect all information” trophy for all cards.

However, the best reward for collecting all the information on the map will be more interesting information. After all, most Call of Duty Zombies players who search for radios and documents do so because they want to experience the story. For those who collect every document on the map, Treyarch should provide racy plot content that teases a big twist, an upcoming Miracle Weapon, or even the next map. Thanks to Call of Duty’s seasonal approach, meaning that new information is added over time, Treyarch can ensure that collectibles will only get access to the big teaser when the studio is ready to roll out its next release. The initial search for information can also be more exciting as players can compete to be the first to find the teaser.

Whether it’s more exciting cosmetics, experience bonuses, trophies, or additional information, Treyarch can provide better rewards for collectibles hunters in the next version of Call of Duty Zombies. Considering how much effort it takes to write and act out moments in the information about the mode, it makes sense for more players to see and appreciate this work. At the moment, business cards are not enough, as players have no particular reason not to just watch an online video with a selection of information. Fortunately, all Treyarch has to do to attract more people to hunt for Call of Duty Zombies collectibles is to give them the best incentives, and there are plenty of options available.