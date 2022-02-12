Call of Duty 2022 Will Receive Important Changes For The Saga; New Warzone Experience

Call of Duty 2022: Activision has confirmed future plans for the saga, which is called to star in a year full of news. We tell you all the details. Just a week ago we told you that Call of Duty is preparing for what is to come in the future. The only thing we knew for sure is that Infinity Ward is at the forefront of development. Meanwhile, different sources claimed that the title in question would be a sequel to Modern Warfare (2019). And so it is: Activision has officially confirmed the existence of the new installment of the saga, which is already in development with the creator of the original game at the helm. Below we offer you a review of the first details.

The future of Call of Duty

The new installment of the saga is a sequel to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019). The studio responsible for the development is Infinity Ward, authors of the same.

Activision refers to the next version of the famous battle royale as “new Warzone experience”. No further details have emerged nor has it been specified if we are facing a sequel. Infinity Ward is up front.

A new mode called sandbox has been confirmed, although we will have to wait to find out how it works. Reference is also made to “a massive evolution” of the battle royale genre.

Both titles will be powered by a new graphics engine and will arrive sometime in 2022. The platforms on which it will be released have not been confirmed.