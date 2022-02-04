Call Of Duty 2022 Will Be Developed By Infinity Ward; First Details

Call Of Duty 2022: Infinity Ward will handle the development of the 2022 installment, which is speculated to be Modern Warfare 2, as well as the contents of Warzone. Infinity Ward is leading the development of the new installment of Call of Duty scheduled for 2022. Activision Blizzard’s most emblematic saga will have, to the surprise of none of its fans, a new episode at some point this year and will be led by the responsible for sagas like Modern Warfare. But this is not all, the North American firm has confirmed during its presentation of last quarter’s financial results that they will also be in charge of the new Warzone experiences in 2022.

“A new generation of Call of Duty will be released soon,” commented the official Infinity Ward account, coinciding with the publication of the corporate document. The development of the premium installment of Call of Duty for this year has no release date and details about the setting have not emerged; but it is indeed the “most ambitious plan in the history of the franchise”, with innovation “and a widely attractive setting”.

A new generation of Call of Duty is coming soon. Stay frosty. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) February 3, 2022

Although Activision has not confirmed this setting, different sources place this video game in the Modern Warfare universe; more specifically, Modern Warfare 2, thus reiterating the movement of the past 2019, which brought pleasing results to the saga by combining the concept of reboot with a totally new, but familiar installment.

Regarding Call of Duty: Warzone (its successful cross-platform free-to-play solution), it is unknown what news it will have this year, but Raven Software will be accompanied by Infinity Ward to develop these new contents.

Call of Duty 2022 will be out on PlayStation; Call of Duty: Vanguard, below expectations

It should be noted that, despite the purchase agreement between Activision Blizzard and Microsoft, both Call of Duty 2022 and Call of Duty 2023 and the sequel to Call of Duty Warzone will be released on PlayStation consoles. From there, plans are unknown.

The last detail that transcends the document is the commercial performance of Call of Duty: Vanguard, the 2021 premium installment led by Sledgehammer Games, whose sales have declined compared to the 2020 title, Black Ops Cold War (Treyarch). Fewer sales, fewer players and less billing.