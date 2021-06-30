Call of Duty 2021 Appears On Battle.net Codenamed ‘Slipstream’

Call of Duty 2021: This Tuesday (29) the infamous game leaker Tom Henderson released the logo of a possible Call of Duty 2021 that was leaked on Battle.net. Nicknamed “Slipstream”, the game’s image has the aesthetic that seems to indicate a return to World War II. Activision Blizzard has already confirmed that we will have a new game in the franchise this year; but, has not yet commented on this revelation.

Another famous brand insider, “MW2 OG”, recently claimed that the “London Docks” map from Call of Duty: WW2 (2017) will be featured in the next game in the franchise, further encouraging the idea of ​​a WWII game.

Activision announced in May that Sledgehammer Games, the same as WW2, will be responsible for the next COD.

Slipstream probably won’t be the name

Call of Duty 2021 is being developed with a focus on the next generation of consoles. In addition, it will modify the current Warzone — but we don’t know how this possible transition to the old weaponry would be. Finally, rumors in the month of March point to the name “Vanguard” for the game, so Splitstream may be just a “slap in the hole”.