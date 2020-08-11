Call of Duty 2020: revealing the date of its new debut

A well-known content creator is chosen by Activision to communicate the next step before hearing the announcement of the new Call of Duty.

The next teaser announcement for Call of Duty 2020 will take place this Friday, August 14 at 6:00 p.m. (CEST). The well-known content creator of the saga, NoahJ456, has revealed through the social network Twitter that Activision has contacted him to communicate two things: the first, the date of the next advance of this new installment of the license; the second, a mysterious website that places us in front of an old television and a video player that marks 12:00 on August 14.

That time is the one corresponding to the EST band (time zone of the eastern coast of North America), so in Spain it will be 18:00 in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands; 17:00 in the Canary Islands.

I just heard directly from Activision. What we solved today was just the FIRST step of the Call of Duty 2020 reveal. What comes out on Friday at 12 EST is just the next part. We go again. pic.twitter.com/KBvu2sPoaR — NoahJ456 (@NoahJ456) August 10, 2020

Another aspect that we do know officially is that the video game is being developed by Treyarch, authors of Call of Duty: Black Ops, together with Raven Software, other well-known Activision partners who have actively participated in the development of a multitude of main deliveries as well such as assistance in multiplayer modes and remasters.

For now, the data and information in this regard are scarce, so the information ends here. Everything else, at least for the moment, leaves the doors open to speculation.



