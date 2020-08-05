Call of Duty 2020 is developed by Raven Software

The new title of the saga after Modern Warfare has not yet been officially announced, although the project was leaked in digital stores.

At this point of the year we are already familiar with the news of the Call of Duty that will be released at the end of the course, but given the special circumstances that society is facing, Activision’s plans have varied accordingly. With E3 2020 canceled due to the incidence of the coronavirus, the North American company has not yet announced the new installment of the saga. That does not mean that no clues have been provided in this regard. Thus, during the presentation of the financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year, Rob Kostich, publishing director of Activision, has confirmed that Treyarch and Raven Software have immersed themselves in the development of Call of Duty 2020.

“Treyarch and Raven will launch the next premium video game. Obviously we are very excited about what they are doing, we think the fans are going to love it. The game looks amazing right now and internally people are having a lot of fun with both campaign mode and online mode, which the developers are well known for. ” And when is it announced? As is clear from Kostich’s statements, we will not have to wait too long. “All I can say when it comes to timing is that I suspect you will hear more about this fairly soon.”

The Red Door, filtered in digital stores

Activision has not officially referred to it, but it did not go unnoticed that The Red Door, code name linked to Call of Duty 2020, appeared suspiciously on the Microsoft Store. According to the store’s page, it is a shooter that will occupy about 80 GB on the hard drive, which rules it out as a minor project. “There is more than one truth. If you are looking for answers, be prepared to question everything and accept that nothing is going to be like before. The Red Door awaits you, do you dare to enter it? “, Reads the description.

Meanwhile, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone have launched Season 5 of their battle pass.



