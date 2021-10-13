Call of Duty 2 Is Updated To 5K In Awesome Mod

Call of Duty 2: From time to time we see some modifiers bringing older games to the present day with some graphical upgrades possible thanks to the technologies we currently have. If you’re a fan of the Call of Duty franchise, you can check this article for some images that show what Call of Duty 2 would look like if it had the option to run in 5K.

According to the Dark Side of Gaming website, the project in question is courtesy of a modifier known as Kuzja80. To update the title released 16 years ago, he turned to NexusMods to practically create a new game, with cleaner areas and even higher graphics quality.

Check out some images showing how the work was in the gallery below:

If you’re interested in seeing for yourself how the game looks like, just go to NexusMods to download the game and launcher and make sure everything works correctly.