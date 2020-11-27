Call from Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao to Vitalik Buterin

Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges by total trade volume, made an important call to Vitalik Buterin in his recent post.

Olive branch from CZ to Vitalik Buterin

In his statement to Vitalik Buterin as if he was handing an olive branch, CZ emphasized that he wanted the famous founder to “tweet more positively about Bitcoin”. However, even this tweet did not prevent some followers from sensing a “slight tension”. Of course, the foundations of this tension date back to earlier years. Previously, there were different clashes between CZ and Vitalik Buterin in both 2019 and 2020. Binance CEO reluctantly agreed on September 24, 2020 that Buterin was justified on DeFi and many other issues.

I kinda wish @VitalikButerin to tweet more about #bitcoin, positively. 😆 — CZ Binance (@cz_binance) November 27, 2020

In addition to these experiences, there appears to be slight competition between the Actual and Binance Chain networks. Although Ethereum is undoubtedly the most important network in the DeFi industry, Binance is trying to catch up with innovations such as Binance Smart Chain. Binance cryptocurrency exchange also provides open support for many DeFi projects based on Binance Smart Chain.

However, despite all this, the leadership still seems to be in the Ethereum network by far. This leaves a sense of slight tension between Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. Of course, multiple partnerships previously between Justin Sun and Changpeng Zhao may also contribute to this tension.

CZ continues to take positive steps

CZ seems to have tried to ease this tension with a congratulatory message on November 24, 2020. CZ congratulated Buterin after collecting all the ETH required for the Ethereum 2.0 launch.

However, all this does not prevent users from feeling the tension between CZ and Buterin. “Are you friends with Vitalik Buterin?” directed the question. Changpeng Zhao, on the other hand, gave an ambiguous answer with the answer “yes if it is up to me”.

Stating that they occasionally hurt each other “involuntarily”, CZ emphasized that he still did not hold grudges and that Vitalik was a “genius”.

yes, IMO. We bash each other "unintentionally" once in a while, but no grudges, haha. He's a genius. — CZ Binance (@cz_binance) November 27, 2020

“I love Ethereum”

In the continuation of this, Binance CEO clearly emphasized that he loves Ethereum. Admitting that the industry, and naturally Binance, would be very small without the Ethereum network, the successful CEO also took an important step to reduce the tension felt.

For the record, I ❤️ #ETH. Without it, our industry (and #Binance) will be much smaller. — CZ Binance (@cz_binance) November 27, 2020

It is curious what answer Buterin, the genius of the crypto money industry, will answer.



