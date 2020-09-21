California’s largest wildfire has burned 846,000 acres

Governor Gavin Newsom took stock and reported details of some of the 27 major fires that the state currently has, highlighting that the largest of them has left enormous devastation in its wake.

The August Complex, as the largest wildfire in California’s history has been called, has burned more than 846,000 acres and has only been controlled 34%, according to statements by the regional leader in a press conference.

For its part, the North Complex Fire, in Plumas and Lassen counties, is the fifth largest in history and has destroyed 294,000 acres. The firefighters have achieved an advance of 64% containment.

Creek Fire remains active after terrorizing hundreds of people who had to be evacuated by air after being trapped surrounded by fire. The fire has killed 278,000 acres and only 27% has been controlled.

The governor again referred to the Bobcat Fire with concern, stating that it doubled in size in one week and is now the largest in Los Angeles County history with 105,000 acres burned. In addition, Newsom assured that they will put more resources to control it.

“We have active five of the ten largest fires in the history of the state,” said the governor.

The season summed up in numbers:

7,982 forest fires

3.4 million acres burned

6,400 structures destroyed

23,154 people evacuated from their homes

26 dead

19,000 firefighters fighting the fire

2,400 fire trucks (Engines) providing assistance



