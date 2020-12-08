California with a quarantined Christmas

In this war, the option is clear: spend a Christmas at home without going out, without family or friends who come to visit or, on the contrary, a Christmas of irresponsible people that maintains the contagion and deaths in this pandemic

Yesterday marked the 79th anniversary of the infamous attack on Pearl Harbor in which 2,403 Americans died. Today we are in another war. This time, against COVID-19.

California, where 240,000 have reported positive tests in the last two weeks and with almost 800 deaths in the last seven days, is one of the battle fronts. But despite everything, there are many irresponsible people who, either through ignorance, greed or political opportunism, refuse to accept reality.

The situation is so alarming that Governor Gavin Newsom imposed restrictions including an order to stay in our homes and the closure of many business activities when the percentage of beds available in intensive treatment units reaches 15% in one of the five regions. the state is divided into.

Emergency measures are already in effect in Southern California, the San Joaquin Valley, and the San Francisco Bay. This means that more than 30 million Californians, 80% of the population, will not be able to dine in restaurants, or attend sporting events or other recreational activities until at least December 28. In other words, for the first time in our history, a Christmas in quarantine.

Nobody likes this decision. It is logical. After all, Christmas is Christmas. But let’s be clear, it is one thing not to like him and another to promote demonstrations and expressions of repudiation that, beyond articulating the right of expression, obviously have the intention of destabilizing the government.

It is not difficult to speculate who is behind these questionable expressions. One of these rebellious sectors is a tiny segment of the business community. A noisy small group that, although it can be understood that like many others is suffering the economic consequences of the brutal economic slowdown, it seems that it puts its economic interests above the welfare of the population.

The other sector that is also beating their war drums are the usual political opportunists. In this case, an amorphous mix of Republicans, conservatives, libertarians, fundamentalist Christians, and the scum of the racial supremacy movement. These renegades, no doubt, want at all costs to drive a dagger into the progressive heart of California. His sinister political intentions are unmistakable.

In this war, the option is clear: spend a Christmas at home without going out, without family or friends who come to visit or, on the contrary, a Christmas of irresponsible people who keep contagion and deaths in this pandemic that, until it arrives Vaccine safety punishes without discrimination.



