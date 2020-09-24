California to ban gasoline or diesel cars in 2035

California Governor Gavin Newsom recently filed an executive order to ban the sale of cars that use gasoline or diesel by 2035. The move aims to accelerate the state’s transition to 100% electric vehicles.

The end of sales in 15 years goes for gasoline-powered vehicles such as smaller cars, including minivans and SUVs. The ban begins in 2045 for medium and heavy vehicles, such as trucks and buses.

The governor stressed that, for heavy vehicles, the order will be applied taking into account the viability. In addition, anyone who owns a gasoline-powered vehicle will not need to dispose of the car, as the order is geared towards manufacturers. “You can still maintain your internal combustion cars,” said Newsom. “You can still exchange it, sell it [as used].”



