California declares Covid-19 curfew for 40 million residents

Faced with the increase in Covid-19 in California, the governor announced the “curfew” order for the state, paralyzing all nighttime activities.

State Governor Gavin Newsom announced what officials described as a limited stay-at-home order Thursday, saying all non-essential work and meetings should stop by 10 p.m. at 5 a.m.

The order will apply to the 41 counties that are currently in the most restrictive level of reopening rules, which represents 94% of the state’s 40 million residents.

“The virus is spreading at a rate we have not seen since the beginning of this pandemic and the next few days and weeks will be critical in stopping the increase. We are sounding the alarm, ”Newsom said in a statement.

The order will last until December 21, but could be extended if infection rates and disease trends do not improve.

While the order stipulates that non-essential businesses must close before 10 p.m., restaurants will be able to offer take-out and people can engage in some routine activities, such as walking dogs, authorities said. They will still be able to receive medical care, pick up prescriptions and attend to other essential needs.

California turns off its lights due to Covid-19

Officials indicated that nighttime movements are more likely to involve social activities that carry an increased risk of infection, particularly if people drink and lower their guard with basic safety precautions, such as wearing masks and staying at a safe distance.

It follows the state’s more widespread shutdown in the spring, which ordered all residents to stay home day and night except for essential jobs and services.

“We know from our stay-at-home order this spring, which flattened the curve in California, that reduced movement and mixing of people dramatically slows the spread of Covid-19, hospitalizations and deaths,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, the California Department of Health and Human Services. secretary of services said in a statement.

“We may need to take stricter measures if we cannot flatten the curve quickly. Taking these harsh and temporary measures now could help prevent future closures. ”

The move comes just days after the state imposed new restrictions limiting business operations in those same 41 counties, which have the most significant increases in virus cases.

Newsom said at the time he was hitting “the emergency brake” by reopening to ease pressure on the state’s healthcare system.

California recently became the second state, behind Texas, to surpass one million total cases, while the first week of November saw the fastest rate of increase in cases in the state since the beginning of the crisis. More than 18,500 Californians have died so far.

The situation is especially acute in the Los Angeles area. The county of 10 million residents, the most populous in the country, has seen cases more than double a day in the past two weeks to nearly 2,900. Hospitalizations have exceeded 1,100, an increase of 30% in that period.

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said the new order “will save lives and bring relief to our hospitals and healthcare system,” and urged other states to follow California’s lead.

As we reported in Somagnews, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Monday urged residents to stay home as much as possible to curb the spread.

The coronavirus pandemic shows no signs of abating across the United States, which surpassed the grim milestone of more than 250,000 deaths from Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Newsom’s order also comes as the governor himself faces a scandal, after it emerged that he attended a friend and political adviser’s birthday party held at the French Laundry, one of California’s most exclusive and expensive restaurants. .



