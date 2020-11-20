California curfew to take effect from the weekend

Last Thursday the governor of California took another step towards confinement after declaring a curfew that, in principle, will be in force for a month from 10 at night, with this guide we help you understand what this means for life of Californians in terms of mobility.

The order announced Thursday by Governor Gavin Newsom, stipulates that all counties that fall into the purple category of the contagion risk system must establish a curfew on non-essential businesses from 10 p.m. until 10 p.m. 5 am.

“The virus is spreading at a rate that we have not seen since the beginning of this pandemic and the next days and weeks will be critical to stop the increase,” Newsom argued in a statement.

In principle, the measure will be in force for a month from November 21 to December 21, but it could be extended or even lead to a total confinement order.

What activities are not on curfew?

Essential businesses such as pharmacies, supermarkets and medical centers are not covered by the restrictions and can continue to operate after 10 pm.

In the case of restaurants, they cannot allow diners in the place either outdoors or indoors after 10 p.m., but they can still take only take-out orders after that time.

Which counties must abide by the curfew?

The curfew order between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. applies to the 41 counties that are currently in the purple category of the contagion risk system.

These are the counties of: Siskiyou, Trinity, Shasta, Tehama, Mendocino, Glenn, Butte, Sutter, Yuba, Nevada, Placer, El Dorado, Sacramento, Yolo, Solano, Napa, Sonoma, Contra Costa, Alameda, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Merced, Madera, San Benito, Monterey, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, Kern, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, San Diego, Imperial.



