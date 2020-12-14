California, COVID-19 vaccines are on the way

A group of medical experts convened by western states have confirmed that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe for public use and its shipments are on their way to California, Governor Gavin Newsom’s office announced Sunday.

The Western States Scientific Safety Review Task Force, which also includes Washington, Oregon, and Nevada, is a panel of experts created by California to ensure the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines. The panel confirmed this Sunday that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective and recommended it to the governors of the respective states.

The panel has reviewed the Federal Drug Administration’s actions related to COVID-19 vaccines, which the agency had approved two days earlier for emergency use.

More than 325,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are en route to California this Sunday, amid an increase in the number of cases and a large reduction in the intensive care unit.

The vaccines will be stored in freezers at extremely low temperatures – about 94 degrees below zero – at the University of California Davis and other locations throughout the state.

Our Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup has reviewed the federal process & confirms the Pfizer vaccine safe for public use. With shipments on the way, we are working closely with local public health to distribute to health care workers & nursing home residents. — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) December 13, 2020

The first shipments of Pfizer vaccine left Michigan early Sunday for 145 distribution centers nationwide. The results will receive the vaccines based on the adult population and new shipments will be made during the week.

The vaccine will go to hospitals and other places across the country that can store it in extremely cold temperatures. Pfizer uses dry ice containers and GPS sensors to ensure that each shipment is kept at the proper temperature.



