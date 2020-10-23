California attorney fixes crimes accused of leader

The California attorney general’s office, Xavier Becerra, stressed this Thursday that there were only four full charges dismissed against the leader of the La Luz del Mundo church, Naasón Joaquín García, and that he still faces charges of rape and forced sexual relations, among others.

Joaquín García’s defense had asked the court to eliminate various charges that included human trafficking, extortion, child pornography and rape with the use of force, arguing that the Prosecutor’s Office did not have conclusive evidence. After evaluating the request, Judge Stephen A. Marcus eliminated four charges of extortion on Wednesday (charges 26, 30, 32 and 36).

The magistrate also eliminated the special circumstances for serious bodily injury from charges 5 and 6. However, these accusations remain among the large number of crimes that are imputed to Joaquín García, highlighted the Prosecutor’s Office.

Charges 5 and 6 accuse the religious leader and Alondra Ocampo of forcible rape of a minor and illegal sexual relationship, respectively. The events allegedly occurred between October 1, 2017 and February 2018, against the victim identified as Jane 2.

Both charges described special circumstances for serious bodily injury.

Regarding the four charges of extortion eliminated, the Prosecutor’s Office highlighted on the victims described as Jane 4 and 5 that the accusations of rape and sexual assault continue.

The trial against Joaquín García, 51, is scheduled to begin on November 12 when the jury is selected.

In a statement, La Luz del Mundo Church, based in the Mexican city of Guadalajara, said on Wednesday that the judge’s decision to dismiss the four charges and the special circumstances “shows that the apostle is innocent, and that his innocence is he will show at trial and that the charges against him are evidently false and absurd.

The religious leader is currently charged with 19 felonies, out of a total of 32 counts of the entire indictment, which includes a forcible rape of a minor, forced oral copulation of a minor, illegal sexual intercourse, lewd act with a child, conspiracy and possession of child pornography.

The small victory for the religious leader comes less than a week after one of the three co-defendants and alleged accomplices of Joaquín García reached an agreement with the prosecutor’s office Becerra. Alondra Ocampo, considered the main accomplice of the religious leader, pleaded guilty to four counts, of the more than 20 crimes that had been charged.



