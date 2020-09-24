Calderón says he didn’t say the war on drugs can’t be won

Felipe Calderón, former president of Mexico, clarified that he never said, nor has he argued that the “war against drug trafficking was impossible to win.” The foregoing, after a publication by Vice News, where it was assured that Calderón had made such an affirmation to the then British Deputy Prime Minister, Nick Clegg, apparently on a visit by him to Mexico City in March 2011.

“I just don’t even agree on the terms and concepts behind such a statement. That said, I have always made reference to a comprehensive security strategy with three elements: the decision to confront criminal organizations, the construction of reliable and effective security and justice institutions, as well as the reconstruction of the social fabric, ”Calderón said in a letter.

“Although I have spoken out for contemplating alternatives to the punitive approach, I have not openly proposed legalization because I am not sure about it. It is necessary to act responsibly, which is why, first, studies must be carried out on its social and economic consequences, some of which can be disastrous for societies.

Let us remember that during Felipe Calderón’s six-year term, a strategy against organized crime was launched, which included the Army, known as the “war against drug trafficking”, and that it has been criticized for the number of deaths and disappearances it caused .

The clarification of Calderón, who ruled Mexico from 2006 to 2012, comes after Nick Clegg allegedly revealed fragments of his talk with the former president and accused how he accepted that the war would never be won unless progress was made towards a regulation of drugs in the world.



