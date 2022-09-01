The Baltimore Orioles have promoted top prospect Gunnar Henderson to the Major Leagues for Wednesday night’s game against the Cleveland Guardians.

The 21-year-old infielder looked right at home in MLB, hitting a home run in his second career at bat.

The baseball world has paid attention to the debut of this elite rookie. Even former Orioles superstar Cal Ripken Jr. stepped in.

“Oh,” wrote a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame along with a smiley “looking eyes.”

The MLB world reacted to Ripken’s endorsement on Twitter.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been so excited about baseball Iron Man,” one fan wrote.

“Do you like this Cal? We all like it,” said another.

“OK, Cal Ripkin Jr.’s weigh-in is pretty cute,” another added.

The Orioles selected Henderson straight out of high school, a second-round pick in the 2019 draft. He has since moved through the Little League ranks, moving to Triple-A earlier this season. He has played 122 games this season, scoring 0,297/0,416/0,531 , 19 home runs and 76 calves.

Henderson is playing third base and batting sixth in order during today’s game against the Guardians.