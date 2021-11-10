Caixa To Finance Solar Energy Deployment In Homes

Caixa Econômica Federal announced on Monday (8) the launch of a credit line for individuals aimed at financing the deployment of solar energy in homes. Called CAIXA Energia Renováveis, the financing line covers not only the purchase of photovoltaic electric energy generation systems, but also all the installation costs in homes.

The credit line, which should soon reach the bank’s branches, provides for financing of up to 100% of the project (depending on the client’s financial capacity) and rates starting at 1.17%. The payment term is up to 60 months, with a grace period of up to six months for the first installment to mature. Personal credit will be offered in two modalities: without guarantees or with collateral for fixed income financial investments.

According to a statement from Caixa, the implementation of the photovoltaic electricity generation system could represent a reduction of up to 95% in the electricity bill. Not to mention that the measure has positive effects on sustainability and preservation of the environment, with an increase in the generation of clean and renewable energy.

Linking environmental protection to socioeconomic inclusion

In this sense, the president of the financial institution, Pedro Guimarães, recorded a video last Wednesday (3) to be released at the United Nations Confederation on Climate Change (COP26). According to the executive, “The protection of the environment, especially in developing countries, needs to be combined with social and economic inclusion.”

Together with CAIXA Energia Renovável, the public bank is launching three other lines of credit linked to renewable energies: the MPE Eco-efficiency, aimed at legal entities, and the CAIXA Sustainability Program for the agro sector, which provides for two types of financing.

The first of them, ABC (Low Carbon Agriculture) is aimed at farmers, and Inovagro (Incentive Program for Technological Innovation in Agricultural Production of the Federal Government) seeks to stimulate and promote agricultural production, through the financing of machinery and equipments.