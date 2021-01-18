Caixa Tem will be used to pay DPVAT compensation

Caixa Econômica Federal announced today (18) that payments of indemnities for Personal Damage Caused by Land Motor Vehicles (DPVAT) will be made through the Caixa Tem application, for claims that have occurred since January 1, 2021 .

Under the contract signed between Caixa and the Superintendency of Private Insurance (Susep), the public bank takes over the management of DPVAT, being also responsible for the services related to insurance, facilitating the population’s access to the benefit. The payment rules do not change.

Created in 1974, the DPVAT pays compensation in cases of death, total or partial permanent disability and for the reimbursement of medical and hospital expenses due to traffic accidents. Victims, whether pedestrians, drivers or passengers, can receive amounts between R $ 2,700 and R $ 13,500.

It is worth remembering that Caixa Tem was already used for payments of Emergency Aid, emergency withdrawal from the Time Guarantee Fund (FGTS) and the Emergency Employment and Income Maintenance Program (BEm), among other benefits.

Request can be made through the DPVAT app

With the change in insurance management, the benefit can now be requested at any Caixa branch, starting this Monday. It is enough for the victim or the beneficiary to present the documents required by law, according to the applicable coverage, to open the application.

According to the institution, the payment of the indemnity takes place within 30 days after approval of the request, with the amount being deposited in Caixa’s Digital Social Savings, in the name of the victim or the beneficiary. The account is moved by Caixa Tem.

Soon, the DPVAT request can also be made through the DPVAT app that will be launched by Caixa, allowing to send all documents online, in addition to offering real-time tracking of the order.