Caixa Tem will be a digital bank and worth R $ 100 billion

The Caixa Tem application gained so much prominence during the year 2020 that it should become a company with its own structure in the future. Folha de S. Paulo announced that Caixa Econômica Federal intends to transform the application into a publicly traded digital bank, which would have an initial valuation of R $ 100 billion.

The government’s plans include starting to separate entities later this year. As a result, the digital platform that currently operates with around 100 Caixa employees would receive a dedicated team.

The separation will also come with a new name for Caixa Tem, which has not yet been defined. It is worth mentioning, however, that the platform’s independence is not yet defined and needs approval from Caixa’s Board of Directors, according to Folha de S. Paulo.

New digital bank

If the plan goes ahead, the Caixa Tem independence process should be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2021. With this, the platform will receive other services and functions, including the possibility of withdrawals and hiring insurance directly on the app.

The application was used by the government to distribute Emergency Aid and ended up generating some headaches due to malfunctions. Despite the problems, the platform currently has more than 100 million accounts.

Thanks to the push given by the pandemic, the service moved around R $ 50 billion in the third quarter. The number is about R $ 20 billion higher than the value registered between April and June this year.



