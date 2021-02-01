Caixa launches application to request DPVAT

Caixa Econômica Federal launched on Sunday (31) the DPVAT application, through which users can request the Personal Damage Insurance Caused by Land Motor Vehicles (DPVAT). The platform is available free of charge for Android and iOS.

Through the app, both victims of traffic accidents and their beneficiaries can claim compensation for permanent disability or death, in addition to reimbursement of medical expenses – the values ​​range from R $ 2,500 to R $ 13,500, depending on the situation.

With the launch, the DPVAT request becomes fully digital for claims that occurred as of January 1, 2021. If the accident occurred until December 31, 2020, the request must be made to Seguradora Líder, which formerly managed the benefit.

As a new DPVAT administrator, Caixa will also be responsible for paying the insurance, which will be deposited in the Digital Social Savings account, operated through the Caixa Tem app, the same used for the payment of Emergency Aid and other benefits.

How to request DPVAT through the application

The first step is to download the DPVAT Caixa app from the Play Store (Android) or App Store (iOS), depending on your device’s system (the iOS version was not available at the time we wrote this text).

Next, you need to register with the Caixa system. But if you already use other bank apps, such as Caixa Tem and FGTS, you can use the same login for these platforms. Subsequently, press the option “I want to request my DPVAT compensation”, inform the required data and send the documentation through the application itself.

In the menu “Follow up my request”, it is possible to check the progress of the process and the existence of pending issues, if applicable. After approval of the request, payment is made within 30 days in the name of the victim or beneficiaries, in Caixa Tem.