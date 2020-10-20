Caixa Housing: contracting housing finance application

Those who wish to contract housing financing through Caixa will no longer need to physically go to the branches.

This is because the institution yesterday launched the Habitação Caixa app, through which customers can request services of this type remotely. Available for Android and iOS, the user just needs to perform a credit simulation and choose the best condition presented.

Adjusting entry values, terms, interest rate index, amortization system and maximum desired installment are part of the actions offered by the novelty. In addition, the entire registration is performed virtually, including sending documents and granting information to those involved in the proposal. The choice of the service channel and the physical agency to sign the contract, if approved, are the responsibility of the consumer.

Caixa Housing: Discover the app

It is also worth mentioning that the solution allows the issuance of slips, the modification of contract data, the amortization of financing, the inclusion of automatic debits and early settlement. Using FGTS, issuing an annual debt settlement statement, receiving a statement of amounts paid and viewing an income tax statement are other features announced by the bank for the housing finance app.

More features

Once the proposal is sent, Habitação Caixa gives the consumer the freedom to follow the steps, check pending issues and check the result of the credit assessment. Finally, accessing the boleto for payment of the initial assessment fee for the intended property and checking the result of the report are possibilities, as well as releasing funds from the FGTS account in case of use as an entry.

According to Caixa, housing financing options include buying new, used or commercial property, construction and social housing (Minha Casa, Minha Vida and others). More information can be found on the bank’s website.



