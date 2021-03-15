Caixa asks users to update their data on CAIXA Tem

Caixa is asking all users of the CAIXA Tem application, the main Emergency Aid platform, to update their registration data by the end of this month. The objective, according to the institution, is to offer more “security, advantages and practicality to customers”. The update is done completely automatically, through the app on the cell phone, without the need to attend bank branches.

According to the statement, the update started on Sunday (14), and will be made based on the month of birth of the customers. Whoever was born in January, can now submit their data; as of Tuesday (16), those born in February will also be able to update and so, successively every two days, until March 31, when the re-registration ends. Check the schedule:

The updating of the registration data is intended to avoid problems with the payment of Emergency Aid and other social benefits of the federal government. User data is stored on Caixa’s servers, where it can be accessed only by professionals authorized by the bank.

To update, simply open the CAIXA Tem application on your mobile phone and log into your account. Then, select the topic “Update your registration” and send the documentation that will be requested: photo (it can be a selfie with your device’s own camera) and personal documents, such as RG, CPF and proof of address.