Caixa apps are down this Monday (7)

Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) services accessed via app are down this Monday (7). According to the website DownDetector, problems began to be recorded throughout the morning and peaked at around 12pm.

Most complaints are registered in the South and Southeast of the country, but the entire map shows a number of complaints about services. Customers claim that they are unable to access their bank account for transactions, while Caixa Tem users are unable to see their benefits.

The problem is affecting both mobile and desktop access. Caixa has not yet officially commented on the problem.



