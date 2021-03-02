Caixa application goes offline this Monday (1st)

The Caixa Econômica Federal mobile phone application and internet banking went offline this Monday (1st). According to users, the flaws are preventing access to the bank account and, consequently, the carrying out of operations such as bill payment and PIX.

According to Down Detector, the peak of complaints occurred around lunchtime, between noon and 1pm. The instability seems to be happening, however, since the early hours of the morning. The Down Detector’s fault map shows that problems are occurring to a greater degree in cities such as Curitiba, São Paulo, Porto Alegre and Brasília.

Dozens of users are using Twitter to talk about the subject. Many people are reporting difficulties making transfers and accessing bank balance through the app. The main complaint, however, is that not even access to the account is being possible.

@Box this app is always in trouble! Lockdown everything closed and I can’t do anything … pic.twitter.com/HBa4Xg2gVI

– Neno santos (@nenosantos) March 1, 2021

“Cashier, internet banking is not opening either on your cell phone or on your computer. You have a problem ”, asked another user. Caixa Econômica Federal’s Twitter profile responded to the client asking him to contact him through a private message to continue the service.

Until the closing of this matter, the bank had not positioned itself in relation to the technical problem, nor had it talked about when the issue should be resolved.