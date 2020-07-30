Caixa and Visa, virtual debit card for online purchasing

Caixa Econômica Federal and Visa announced on Monday (27) the launch of a new form of payment over the internet: a virtual debit card, which can be generated and used by the bank’s application or website.

The purpose of the partnership is to provide Caixa’s customers with a new form of payment geared towards the virtual. The moment is quite propitious: in addition to being increasingly accessible, online shopping has been boosted in several sectors due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

The virtual card has no annual fee or maintenance fees. It is valid for the whole country and can be used on subscription sites, applications and services – including stores and delivery, for example. Each card has a daily limit of up to ten transactions or a total purchase amount of R $ 2 thousand.

Safe and practical

Every card generated provides the user with traditional information: a 16-digit number, the expiration date and the security code (CVV). The latter is dynamic, which means that the sequence is changed with each new purchase made, preventing fraud due to data theft.

Customers with checking, savings or Caixa Fácil accounts can generate the card via Internet Banking or in the bank’s app. For social account customers, it is generated in the Caixa Tem application – the same person responsible for paying emergency aid and withdrawing FGTS.



