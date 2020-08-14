Caitlyn Jenner teases Kim Kardashian’s pain

Caitlyn Jenner made fun of Kim Kardashian’s cries in new Keeping Up With the Kardashians parody with Sophia Hutchins

Caitlyn Jenner hilariously mocked Kim Kardashian in a Keeping Up With The Kardashians parody.

The 70-year-old television star was joined by her friend, Sophia Hutchins as they imitated the words of some famous scenes from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the smash hit being one of Kim Kardashian’s most iconic moments.

Caitlyn Jenner and her teasing the Kardashians

At one point in the Caitlyn Jenner clip, the former sports star donned a white swimsuit while recreating the famous Keeping Up With The Kardashians clip where Kim Kardashian cries after losing a diamond earring.

Looking around the small pool, Kim Kardashian’s voiceover can be heard as Caitlyn Jenner says, “My diamond earring fell off in the ocean and disappeared!”

The camera then focuses on Sophia Hutchins, who recreated Kourtney’s response in the original scene.

“Kim, there are people who are dying,” Kourtney Kardashian replied.

You can check out the original clip of Kim Kardashian on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, below.

Followers were stunned by the witty video, with one fan jokingly saying that Kylie Jenner made a better impression of Kim Kardashian than Kim herself.

However, the question remains whether Caitlyn and Sophia, or Kylie and Stassie, really did better. Tell us what you think in the comments,



