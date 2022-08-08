Caitlyn Jenner praises Khloe Kardashian’s “strong woman” after giving birth to a boy: “I love you so much”

Caitlyn Jenner and Khloe Kardashian. Stuart Cook/Shutterstock; Frank Michelotta/Shutterstock

A happy accident. Caitlyn Jenner congratulated Khloe Kardashian on the birth of her second child with Tristan Thompson and praised her maternal abilities.

“Congratulations, Major @khloekardashian,” the 72—year-old Olympic champion tweeted on Friday, August 5, along with an article about the baby’s arrival. “I love you so much! You’re such a strong woman. And what an amazing mother!”

On the same day, Us Weekly confirmed that the 38-year-old Revenge Body graduate and the 31-year-old NBA player welcomed their second child, a boy, through a surrogate mother. “Both the baby and the mother are very happy and healthy,” an insider told us. “Chloe is so excited about expanding her family.”

Earlier in July, we reported that the Kardashian star and her ex are expecting baby #2. “We can confirm that Tru will have a sibling conceived in November,” the reality star’s representative said in a statement. “Chloe is incredibly grateful to the unusual surrogate mother for such a wonderful blessing. We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Chloe can focus on her family.”

A source later told us that the California native and former Cleveland Cavaliers player “didn’t get back together” amid the happy news, adding that they hadn’t spoken to each other since December “except for issues of co-parenting.”

The former host of Kocktails With Khloé and the Canadian native, who broke up forever in December 2021, have a daughter together, Tru, 4 years old. Thompson, for his part, also shares son Prince, 5, with Jordan Craig and son Theo, 8 months, with Marali. Nichols.

Kardashian has not yet shared the name of her little boy and has not posted any photos of the baby, but an insider told us on Friday that she is “focused on her children and is very happy right now.”

In June, Us confirmed that the author of Strong Looks Better Naked is dating a private investor after he was introduced to him by his older sister Kim Kardashian at a dinner party. However, earlier this month, an insider told Us that the founder of Good American and the businessman, whose identity has not been disclosed, recently announced their departure.

“Chloe and the private investor broke up,” the source explained. “They broke up a few weeks ago, something just went wrong between them.”

Earlier this summer, Khloe denied rumors that she was dating another NBA player after her breakup with Thompson. After the Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi received an anonymous message about the alleged affair, the Hulu personality responded that the allegation was not true.

“Definitely NOT TRUE!!! I love you!” she commented via Instagram in June. “I’m happy to focus on my daughter and myself for a while.”