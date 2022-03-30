Caitlin Bristow tells Why She Felt “Provoked” by the “Bachelorette Party”, having 2 main roles in Season 19

No more than that. Caitlin Bristow is not thrilled with “The Bachelor,” who has two main roles in season 19 after her own dramatic experience.

“I was excited,” the 36—year-old former reality star told her fiance Jason Tartik on E! The news interview was published on Tuesday, March 29.

Tartik, 33, called ABC’s decision to announce Gabby Windy and Rachel Recchia as co-hosts for the upcoming season of the series “crazy,” before asking the “Off the Vine” podcast what she thought of the new arrangement.

“I thought: “My God, can’t a woman have her own season?” said Bristow. “It seems like it was Claire [Crowley], and then she left. And then it had to be Taisha [Adams]. And then it was Katie [Thurston], and then, back to back, Michelle [Young]. And now two bachelors again.”

Bristow, as you know, began her journey as a Bachelorette Party in season 11 together with former contestant “The Bachelor” Brit Nilsson in 2015. Then their grooms had to vote for the woman they wanted to keep, and Bristow eventually won. Now it seems that history repeats itself somewhat, with which the Canadian native does not agree.

“I just want someone to have their own season, and I just don’t want them to confront each other,” the “Dancing with the Stars” champion explained on Tuesday. “I do not know how the format will work. I do not know what their little system will be, but I know how the two bachelors felt, and it seemed to me that we were being pitted against each other so that the men would decide.”

Bristow added: “And we could all go crazy about what’s acceptable and what’s not in the bachelor world, because in fact it’s always a gray area. I just wish I was there because I know what it’s like!”

Despite a difficult start to her season, the co-founder of Spade & Sparrows got engaged during the finale with Sean Booth. In 2018, the couple broke up after three years of living together.

Bristow moved on to Tartik, whom fans first met in 2018 when he fought for the heart of Becky Kufrin in season 14 of The Bachelorette. The Buffalo, New York native and Bristow got engaged in May 2021.

The “Good for Somebody” singer has remained an important part of Bachelor Nation in recent years, directing 31-year-old Thurston and 28-year-old Young, respectively, in the 17th and 18th seasons of “The Bachelorette.” Bristow and 31-year-old Adams were co-hosts of the series after Chris Harrison stepped down from his duties in early 2021 due to the drama surrounding his support of controversial contestant Rachel Kirkconnell, who was involved in a racist scandal at the time.

Jesse Palmer, who starred in season 5 of “The Bachelor” in 2004, took on the role of host of season 26, helping Clayton Echard on his journey of love. Much of Bachelor Nation was surprised earlier this month when Palmer, 43, announced he would be returning as host of the 19th season of “The Bachelorette.”

Bristow shared her feelings about the co-host’s dismissal during the March 22 release of her podcast, noting that while she thinks Palmer is “amazing,” she will be “sad” that she won’t be able to help the ladies during their difficult season.

“I want to support Gabby and Rachel so much and be close to them,” the TV presenter continued. “I think it makes sense to have a woman next to them.”

The premiere of the 19th season of The Bachelorette Party will take place on ABC on Monday, July 11, at 20:00 Korean time. ET.