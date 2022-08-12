Caitlin Bristow says She and Jason Tartik are Struggling with Wedding Planning: we are so “different”

The countdown hasn’t started yet for Caitlin Bristow and Jason Tartik to tie the knot after the Bachelor Nation stars previously planned to get married on New Year’s Eve.

“I really wanted to. I would still be happy to do it,” the 37—year-old reality star exclusively said on the Us Weekly podcast “Here for the Right Reasons” about the exchange of vows on December 31. “Jason and I are so funny. For example, if we’re talking about a venue — we actually have such different styles, different tastes, everything is different that it’s almost frustrating. Because I’ll say, “I’m in love with this place, it’s perfect and open.” And he’s like, “Oh, no, it’s not. This is not the style we are aiming for at all.”

Bristow joked that “everyone and their dogs are getting married right now, making up time from the pandemic,” which makes it “so difficult” to book a place.

“If we both agree on a place, it will be booked until about the end of next year,” she said. “Can we potentially have this little, little intimate event in our backyard [or] anywhere— I don’t care, at the lake or somewhere else, and then have a party somewhere later next year?” this idea. So we try to come up with ideas just because I didn’t know that finding a place or choosing a date would be so difficult. I would say: “Why do people wait so long to get married?” Like, if they don’t break away from The Bachelor, then I’m like, “Take your time!”

The host of the podcast “Off the Vine” noted that the 33-year-old Tartik is “so set up” for a big wedding.

“I’m so unconventional that I think: “Why can’t we go to the courthouse?” Because I would go,” she told Us, adding that the couple has no deadline for the wedding. “He didn’t fall.”

Bristow and Tartik got engaged in May 2021 after almost two years of dating. While the host of the Trade Secrets podcast can get his way with a more traditional wedding, the former bachelor can keep him on his toes with his wedding image.

“I would definitely wear a pantsuit. I like the idea that all my bridesmaids will be in pantsuits, and I’ll be in a dress, and then I’ll change to where they also wear dresses, and I’ll change into a pantsuit for the party,” she told Us. “I just love a pantsuit. I used to laugh at how often Jason wore blazers because I’d say, “Oh, my God, you’re so New York,” and I’d say: “I’m Mrs. Tartik.” all the time. I like to wear dresses, sometimes. But I go back and forth. I want a pantsuit. I want a tight dress, I want a loose dress, I want a short dress. I want a crop top. I can’t make a decision to save my life.”