Cadillac Announces Lyriq, Its First Electric Motor Car

Cadillac announced the Lyriq, its first electric motor vehicle. Appearing as an SUV model, the Lyriq draws attention with its futuristic design as well as its unique features and range. The Cadillac Lyriq will be launched in late 2021 or early 2022.

As a matter of fact, Lyriq would be announced in April. However, the coronavirus pandemic disrupted Cadillac’s plans, as it affected everyone. As such, the company had to postpone the announcement of its first electric motor vehicle to date. Considering the design and technical features of the vehicle, it seems that this delay will not affect Cadillac fans much.

Introducing Lyriq, Cadillac’s first electric-powered SUV model

The overall appearance of the vehicle is quite different from the designs we have seen so far. The developer team tried to create a unique style while designing Lyriq. To be clear, we can say that they are successful in this regard. Because Cadillac’s first electric motor vehicle; It comes with a low ceiling line, black crystal grilles and extremely stylish LED lighting.

All engine options and performance details of the Cadillac Lyriq have not been disclosed for now. However, officials state that a new ultra-battery system is used in this vehicle. Cabling in this battery system, which has a smarter structure compared to other batteries, is much less than its counterparts. This offers important facilities for engineers. Cadillac Lyriq’s battery offers over 150 kW of fast charging support as well as 100 kWh energy production. In addition, this vehicle can travel about 500 kilometers with a fully charged battery.

As well as the exterior design and long range of the Cadillac Lyriq, the interior design is also very interesting. Because Lyriq developers preferred to use a 33-inch LED display in this SUV model. This makes the vehicle much more interesting than vehicles such as Tesla or Audi e-Tron. This display claims to have the industry’s highest pixel density and can display over 1 billion colors.

Engineers have done important work in Lyriq’s interior design so that users can have the best experience. For example, this vehicle has features such as driver assistance system, overhead displays with augmented reality support, and controlled remote parking. In addition, engineers who want to make this vehicle quieter have carried out very sensitive studies on this subject. In addition to all these, Cadillac prefers the AKG Studio sound system, which has 19 speakers in the electric motor SUV model.

In the statements made by the authorities, it was mentioned that Lyriq is a Cadillac above all else, including being an electric motor SUV. In addition, Steve Carlisle, who made an ambitious debut, announced that Lyriq will rewrite the definition of luxury in the USA in the next 10 years. The Cadillac Lyriq will be on the road in late 2021 or early 2022.



