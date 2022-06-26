Cad Bane Hot Toys Action Figure Gives a New Look at the Underrated Villain Boba Fett

A new Hot Toys action figure inspired by Boba Fett’s Book gives fans a new in-depth look at bounty hunter Cade Bane. Starting with The Mandalorian by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, the Star Wars series on Disney+ have done a wonderful job of promoting the canon and including characters from Filoni’s animated shows such as The Clone Wars and Rebels. “The Mandalorian” witnessed the debut of Bo-Katan Krayz (Katie Sackhoff) and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), as well as the resurrection of Boba Fett performed by Temuera Morrison, who received his own side series in the Book of Boba Fett. .

Boba Fett’s book follows his titular character after the events of Return of the Jedi and The Mandalorian, season 2, as he attempts to seize control of the late Jabba the Hutt’s territories on Tatooine and rid them of spice. Directed by Filoni, “Chapter 6: A Stranger Comes From the Desert” serves as a vehicle for Boba Bain’s old mentor and nemesis to move from animation to live action. Part of the episode focuses on Freetown Marshal Cobb Vant (Timothy Oliphant) and his problems with the spice merchants of the Ration Syndicate. After a visit from Dean Jarin, who asks Vant to help Boba with the Syndicate, Bane (Cory Burton and Dorian Kingi) shows up to shoot Vant, setting up the show’s controversial finale. Now that he has made his live debut, Bane is getting new merchandise.

According to Sideshow, fans can now pre-order a 1:6 scale Cade Bane action figure from Hot Toys and its deluxe version inspired by Boba Fett’s Book. The collectible is about 13.4 inches tall and comes with “a carefully selected suit, belt, pistol holsters, a long coat (with wire for various posing options) and, of course, the iconic Cade Bain hat.” It also includes “a pair of blaster pistols, a flamethrower effect, and a display stand for the figurine.” . Check it out below:

Before the Boba Fett Book, Bane made a name for himself in the Clone Wars and The Bad Batch. The character was inspired by Angel Eyes in The Good, the Bad, the Ugly and Colonel Mortimer in A few dollars more. Boba Fett’s Book honors Bane’s inspiration when he shot the sheriff and deputy of Freetown in a scene reminiscent of classic westerns. Although the confrontation between the student and the mentor in the finale of Boba Fett’s Book was inevitable, many were surprised by how easily Boba defeated Bane.

Some viewers are doubtless hoping that someone threw Bane into a tank of bacta after the credits of “The Boba Fett Book” went on. Bane is probably one of the best things that has appeared in the series, and he has been criminally underused. Hopefully, viewers will see more of Boba and Bane on the small screen. If not, then at least fans can put the latter on the mantelpiece thanks to Hot Toys.