Cabras da Peste: Brazilian Netflix comedy gets trailer

Netflix released today (22) the trailer for Cabras da Peste, its new Brazilian comedy, starring Edmilson Filho and Matheus Nachtergaele. A national satire on buddy cop style films, the long mix of humor and action, in very Brazilian settings. Check out the preview.

The plot of the film follows the story of Bruceuilis (Edmilson Filho), a policeman from the interior of Ceará who, in order to rescue Celestina, a goat considered heritage of the city, travels to São Paulo. There he meets Trindade (Matheus Nachtergaele), a police clerk who decides to venture out into the field, even though it is not his specialty. While on his mission, Bruceuilis will try to help Trindade to arrest one of the biggest drug dealers in São Paulo.

The film is directed by Vitor Brandt (from the As Five series). He also signs the script alongside Denis Nielsen (The Doctrinator). Halder Gomes (Cine Holliúdy) produces the feature and is also responsible for the fight choreography.

The cast of the film also includes Leandro Ramos, Letícia Lima, Juliano Cazarré, Evelyn Castro and the singer Falcão.

Cabras da Peste hits the Netflix catalog on March 18.