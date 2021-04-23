Cabify leaves Brazil in June

Cabify, a private mobility application, will stop operating in Brazil on June 14. The company points out that users will be able to continue using the app to date and that the service will continue in other cities and countries in Latin America and Spain.

How it worked

The app is similar to other transport services, such as Uber and 99. The difference, according to them, was in greater transparency for the user and for being more judicious when hiring new drivers. Customers also pointed out that the vehicles were more sophisticated and the drivers more qualified for the service.

The application is available in Belo Horizonte, Brasília, Campinas, Curitiba, Porto Alegre, Rio de Janeiro, Santos and São Paulo. Abroad, Cabify operates in Mexico, Uruguay, Spain, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, Dominican Republic and Argentina.

Changes

In 2019, the company underwent an integration with the other private vehicle service Easy Taxi. With the change, the app aimed to increase the operating area in Brazil from eight to 47 cities. In addition, in 2020, the company invested R $ 20 million to increase its share in the Brazilian market.