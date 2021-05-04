C6 Bank: See How To Set a Daily PIX Limit in The App

C6 Bank: PIX, launched in October 2020, is already a success among Brazilians. The modality allows users to make free and instant transfers at any time and day of the week, including weekends and holidays. Currently, there are more than 80 million users – including individuals and companies – registered in the modality, according to the Central Bank.

However, there are those who prefer to set a limit on the amount that will come out of their bank account using the tool. Thinking about it, C6 Bank created the new PIX Limits Manager.

How to set a daily limit of PIX in the app?

1. Access the app, tap on the icon with your initials in the upper right corner of the screen and then on the Account setup option. Then tap on PIX Limit Manager.

2. Drag the ball on the bar to set the desired limit. You can also click Change and enter the value.

3. Now just click on the option Request limit adjustment. After the procedure, the request must go through a quick validation step.

After the request, the stipulated limit should start to apply the following day. If you want to transfer a higher amount than the stipulated, the app will send a message inviting you to change the limit.