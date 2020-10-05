Byleth and Terry Bogard amiibo arrive in 2021

They are three characters from the Fighters Pass of Super Smash Bros Ultimate. New costumes are also announced.

Banjo-Kazooie, Byleth and Terry Bogard will have their own amiibo and will arrive in 2021, with a date yet to be specified. The three characters, who are part of the Super Smash Bros Ultimate Fighters Pass, where Steve from Minecraft has recently joined, will have their own figure and will be released during the next year. During the special of the Nintendo game by the hand of its creator, Sakurai, the figures could be seen in detail, highlighting Byleth’s sword wrapped in fire, Banjo stepping on one of the classic pieces to collect and a Terry with a challenging position that it sure looks good next to Ken’s amiibo.

The presentation also served to see other new costumes for the Mii characters that are incorporated into the campus. Gil, Bomberman and Travis from No More Heroes. It is surprising that seeing as the iconic characters of the nineties have been appearing in the game as playable fighters, Bomberman finally ends up being a suit for the brawler fighter. In addition to them, new Mii fighter costumes set in Minecraft will also arrive.

More details of the Minecraft world in Smash

Sakurai also explained that the soundtrack that would come with Steve from Minecraft would be from Minecraft Earth, Dungeons, and other spin-offs because they found the music from the original game to be too relaxing. Naturally, Minecraft-themed boards with all kinds of challenges have also been confirmed and, something we could expect and hadn’t seen, is that Kirby is going to turn into a square block. All this and much more.

Finally, note that Steve already has a departure date: it will be next October 13 when he will join the rest of the characters on the campus. Remember that you will have different skins in the form of Alex, Zombie and Enderman.



