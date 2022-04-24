Buzz-o-Meter: Bella Hadid’s favorite rings, Eva Longoria’s Tequila and more from what Hollywood is buzzing about this week

My favorite warm weather! As temperatures rise and flowers bloom, celebrities discuss the hottest decorations, drinks and more to enjoy the bright sunshine.

As we get closer and closer to summer, the stars celebrate by drinking Casa del Sol, a tequila co-founded by Eva Longoria. When it comes to food, celebrities know that nothing says “I love summer in New York” like a slice of pizza, so they head to the city pizzeria “Made in New York” to enjoy a variety of dishes. (and take a look at the classic graffiti and murals that the Big Apple Restaurant offers).

In search of the perfect accessories for everyday spring looks, Bella Hadid is a fan of Missoma’s Jelly Heart Gemstone rings, and former Victoria’s Secret angel Elsa Hosk has just collaborated with Christopher Cloos for your new favorite pair of sunglasses.

Scroll down to see everything Hollywood is buzzing about this week:

Missom Rings

Bella Hadid wears two charming Jelly Heart Gemstone rings. Each stone has a different power or meaning, but they all encourage you to give love.(110 US dollars, missoma.com )

Noir

Hello to the new Christopher Cloos x Elsa Malibu frames! The soft square shape of Noire (part of the brand’s collaboration with Elsa Hosk) really suits everyone. ($179, christopher-cloos.com )

Casa del Sol

Hollywood insiders love this tequila from co-founder Eva Longoria, inspired by the legend of the Aztec goddess Agave Mayahuel. (casadelsoltequila.com)

Made in New York Pizza

Locals and celebrities flock to this New York City pie featuring murals and graffiti as well as amazing slices. (madeinnewyorkpizza.com)

Vulture and Ivyrose

Celebrities who care about the environment are big fans of these herbal hair and skin care products that are not subjected to abuse. Bonus: The packaging is made from 100% recycled bottles! (gryphandivyrose.com )