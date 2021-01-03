Buy tickets to the Child 2021 lottery on your mobile phone

We have already passed the year, Christmas is almost over. But if you did not get anything in the draw for the Christmas Gordo, you still have one more chance in 3 days, since next January 6 the Extraordinary Draw of the El Niño Lottery will take place, and there is still time to buy a tenth and aspire to a part of the 700 million euros that will be put into play.

But in some administrations you have to stand in line -especially if the Gordo has previously played-, and we are in the middle of a period of restrictions and also with a wave of polar cold in the country. It is the 21st century, we can do it (almost) everything from the mobile, why not buy lottery online? Well yes, this is how you can:

Buy a tenth online through the lottery website

Each National Lottery purchase consists of the acquisition of one or more tenths of a five-digit number that participates in a draw with previously established prizes and available numbers. In the National Lottery, 70% of the proceeds are allocated to prizes. The price of each tenth is variable depending on the draw, and you can choose the desired number or allow the system to choose it for you (random tenth).

In the case of the Child draw, if you enter this link you will directly access the screen to choose the number you want to play. But there are more ways, like the ones we tell you below:

Tulotero

The best-known app of all could not be missing in this list of apps and websites to buy Christmas Lottery. You simply need to become a user, indicate the bank account where your prize will go if it is your turn and buy your tickets. It has an encryption system to protect the data of whoever uses it, that way no one other than you can claim your prize. It is available for both iOS and Android smartphones and on its website.

La Bruixa d´Or

For many witches are a symbol of intelligence, wisdom and also attract luck, or so they say. That is why some administrations have their witch so that luckily those who play in the Draw of the Child 2021 But if you do not have time to approach any there is always one that will solve you having your tenth: La Bruixa d’Or.

This app for iOS and Android will notify you if any of your numbers has been awarded. If you are one of those who always varies in number, its random mode will give you the options that you want at random.



