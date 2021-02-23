Buy online: 6 out of 10 websites do not ship

That of buying online on ‘Marketplace’ type websites (like eBay or AliExpress) and eCommerce (like Amazon, El Corte Inglés, Game), is something that we have absolutely assumed. And in fact, even the very reluctant are changing their habits and entering the Internet commerce.

But if you live in Spain even outside the peninsula, you have it more complicated, because according to a study, 6 out of 10 online stores do not ship to sites like the Canary Islands.

eCommerce outside the Iberian Peninsu

The online price comparator Idealo has analyzed the data on shipments outside the peninsula and has found that only 4% of online stores make urgent shipments to the Canary Islands, which represents a problem for the inhabitants who, when Like the rest of Spain, the demand for online shopping has increased. The comparator has also highlighted that the number of online stores that make shipments to the Canary Islands has increased by 8% since 2017, which represents an increase of 2% per year.

Of all the eCommerce websites analyzed, only 2% offer the option of same-day shipping, an alternative that is increasingly used by users these days. However, it is a percentage that has decreased by almost 90% compared to 2017, the year in which 16% of surveyed online stores offered this option.

4 out of 10 websites do send to the Canary Islands

Of the companies analyzed by idealo.es, 30% of the online stores include the option of shipping to all of Spain, including Ceuta and Melilla, two of the most affected regions in terms of shipments outside the peninsula. In terms of shipping costs, the more than 2.2 million inhabitants of the Canary Islands have a limited supply of online stores that send free shipping, according to the study, 1 in 10 businesses have free shipping, while the others increase the price or impose a prior subscription.

It is clear that something must be done, because despite being a different geographical area, this study reflects that the Canary archipelago continues to have a limited eCommerce movement, which according to Idealo “represents a loss of business opportunity”.