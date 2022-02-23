Buy MANA Coin: Sandbox Coin Chart and ENJ Coin Chart

Metaverse coins, one of the most popular branches of the crypto money market recently, seem to have taken their share of the recent rise. However, we see that cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland (MANA), The Sandbox (SAND) and Enjin (ENJ) are still well below their prices 1 week ago.

Decentraland (MANA)

MANA is currently the largest metaverse coin by market cap. MANA, the 30th largest cryptocurrency in the entire cryptocurrency market, has a market value of $5.1 billion.

In addition, MANA, which is trading at $2.77 as of the time of writing, has gained approximately 8% in the last 24 hours and is trading 15% below its price 1 week ago. In addition, it is worth noting that MANA has an increase of approximately 50% compared to its price 1 month ago.

The Sandbox (SAND)

The Sandbox also follows MANA in terms of market cap and ranks second in the metaverse coin ranking. SAND, which has gained approximately 5% in the last 24 hours, is trading at $ 3.2 as of the time of writing.

In addition, SAND, with a market capitalization of $ 3.5 billion, is the 37th largest cryptocurrency among all cryptocurrencies. Although SAND has lost 23% in value in the last week, it continues to trade 20% above its price 1 month ago.

Enjin Coin (ENJ)

When we look at Enjin coin, we can say that it ranks 5th in the metaverse ranking and 66th in terms of market value among all cryptocurrencies. ENJ coin, which has a market value of $ 1.3 billion, is trading at $ 1.5 as of the time of writing.

ENJ coin, which has experienced a 5% increase in value in the last 24 hours, has lost 23% in the last 1 week and has increased in value by 10% in the last 1 month.

Can You Take MANA, SAND, and ENJ?

Many analysts think that metaverse coins are among the first cryptocurrencies to increase in a rally that will begin in the crypto money market. However, it should be noted that currently, metaverse coins are well below ATH levels.

Therefore, it is beneficial for investors to take a step by following the market and general international developments for a while.