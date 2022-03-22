Buy Activision Blizzard | Regulators Ask Microsoft For Additional Information

Activision Blizzard: The creators of Call of Duty announce a special meeting to vote the approval (or not) of the purchase agreement. Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is still in the approval process. A purchase of these characteristics requires the supervision of antitrust institutions, in order to avoid monopolistic practices. According to a document published by Activision, the Federal Trade Commission has requested more information about the purchase agreement reached with the creators of Call of Duty.

“Both Activision Blizzard and Microsoft have received a request to provide additional information and material documents to the FTC, in connection with the Federal Trade Commission’s analysis of the transaction.” This request is not an indication that the operation is in jeopardy or that there is any problem that leads to the rejection of the agreement. As it is a large-scale agreement, all fringes must be supervised.

In addition, on April 28, a special shareholders’ meeting will be held within Activision Blizzard. Investors will vote whether or not to approve the acquisition of the company, so the operation cannot be completed without the approval of its shareholders. It should be noted that those who do not vote will be counted as a vote against.

70,000 million dollars, an unprecedented operation in the industry

Microsoft announced the agreement to acquire Activision Blizzard on January 19. The North American giant revealed that they will pay close to 70,000 million dollars so that all the companies of the conglomerate become part of Xbox Game Studios. If approved, sagas such as Diablo, Overwatch, Call of Duty or Crash Bandicoot will become intellectual properties of Microsoft, although Xbox has already clarified one of the unknowns: COD will continue to be multiplatform.

Xbox Game Studios has been reinforced with multiple studios over the last few years. The intention is to continue nurturing its first party catalog, always with its eyes fixed on services such as Xbox Game Pass, in addition to its new generation consoles, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.