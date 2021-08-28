“Butter” Remix: BTS and Megan Thee Stallion’s Launch Exceeds ARMY Expectations

ARMY starts to stream on its way to No. 1 on Billboard with the remix of “Butter”. Check out what are the stream goals proposed by the fandom. In its first 24 hours of publication, the remix of “Butter” surpassed 17.1 million views on YouTube and almost 3 million likes.

The collaboration also scored 80 # 1 on iTunes despite the platform freeze. In particular, in Latin America, he was an all-kill.

See the Official Visualizer of “Butter” Remix

“Butter” Remix Spanish translation

Next, we will share the Spanish translation of the lines that Megan Thee Stallion has in the “Butter” Remix.

At the beginning: “Hey, the teacher of the hot girls with BTS”.

After the first chorus: “As smooth as the car I drive you won’t find this good vibe even in the best party, the bosses and I make the haters work. I’ll be with the girls with her short hair. The best thing about Houston is the bosses room have everyone put on their suits and blouses. I remember writing ‘Flows’ in my college room. Now they need a global entry to be able to be in my shows, smooth as cocoa butter.

Celebrities promote “Butter” remix

The long-awaited remix of BTS’s song is acclaimed by fans and international entertainment celebrities. Jimmy Fallon, who has worked with Bangtan on several occasions, shared the song on his Instastories.

Megan appreciates ARMY’s social action

Motivated by the push of Megan Thee Stallion to carry out the project with BTS, the ARMY decided to make a massive collection of 100,000 dollars to donate to the causes that the rapper supports: the organizations ‘Women for Afghan Women’ (for Afghan women), Black Women by Wellness and Houston Food Bank.

“I can’t summarize how much this means to me,” the artist thanked the artist, sharing that ARMY had achieved the fundraising goal.

I can’t even begin to say how much this means to me! Thank you 🥺💙 https://t.co/fHeL1CJ7T1 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 27, 2021

PREVIOUS. After the spoiler that the American singer slipped, the ARMY is preparing for the world premiere of “Butter”, a remix by BTS and Megan Thee Stallion. Therefore, in this article you will find the launch times, goals of YouTube, Spotify, and more useful information to support the collaboration.

When is the premiere of “Butter” Remix?

Following the favorable ruling for Megan Thee Stallion, HYBE made the release date of the “Butter” Remix official for August 27 (EST).

“Butter” Remix Release Times

Next, we will leave the list, according to the time difference of each country in Latin America and Spain.

Premiere time “Butter” Remix in Peru : 11.00 pm (August 26, 2021)

Premiere time “Butter” Remix Brasil : 1.00 am (August 27, 2021)

Premiere time “Butter” Remix Colombia : 11.00 pm (August 26, 2021)

Premiere time “Butter” Remix Ecuador : 11.00 pm (August 26, 2021)

Premiere time “Butter” Remix Bolivia : 12.00 am (August 27, 2021)

Premiere time “Butter” Remix México : 11.00 pm (August 26, 2021)

Premiere time “Butter” Remix Chile : 12.00 am (August 27, 2021)

Premiere time “Butter” Remix Venezuela : 12.00 am (August 27, 2021)

Premiere time “Butter” Remix United States East : 12.00 am (August 27, 2021)

Premiere time “Butter” Remix United States Pacific : 9.00 pm (August 26, 2021)

Premiere time “Butter” Remix Argentina : 1.00 am (August 27, 2021)

Premiere time “Butter” Remix Spain : 6.00 am (August 27, 2021)

Goals for BTS and MeganThee Stallion’s “Butter” Remix

Next, we will share the goals proposed for Peru on the stream account of BTS and MeganThee Stallion’s “Butter” Remix.

Goals on YouTube

Be number 1 MV trends on YouTube .

TOP5 in audio trends.

TOP15 in BTS Top Videos.

TOP5 in Top Artists.

Goals on Spotify

Debut TOP5 on Spotify .

Over 140,000 streams on day one

More than 650,000 streams the first week.

Viral 50 from Peru.

Goals in iTunes

Number 1 in iTunes Peru: Top songs, TOP 20 of Apple Music in debut and TOP25 in daily Apple Music.

Goals in Radios

Actively request the song on local radio stations.

TOP20 General in audience and played on Monitor Latino.

Goals in Shazam

To be number 1 in the Top songs and TOP15 in songs by province.

Cover “Butter” Remix

Megan Thee Stallion changed her photo cover on Twitter with the design of”Butter”

Remix performed by an ARMY.

Megan Thee Stallion’s reaction

Since managed to confirm the release of the remix Thanks to a judge’s verdict, the rapper has been excited to be able to share the remix she prepared with BTS.

The first tweet he launched after the official announcement of BIG HIT received more than 200 thousand ‘likes’. “You wouldn’t understand how excited I am,” wrote Megan Thee Stallion.

Y’all don’t even understand how excited I am🧈🧈🧈🔥🔥🔥😭😭😭 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 25, 2021

Six hours before the premiere, Megan shared a new post on her Twitter. It is appreciated that he also changed his profile photo for a thematic design of the collaboration.