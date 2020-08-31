Buts song lovers are the best K-Pop n Matva Vamas

The Bangtan Boys conquer the MTV VMAs 2020 and take home the award in the category ‘Best K-pop’. The MTV Video Music Awards are unfolding, many artists are already walking the red carpet in their best clothes, ready to enjoy a night full of iconic music and performances on stage.

This year the ceremony is no different, despite the global pandemic, everyone is already ready from various points in New York City and Los Angeles to celebrate one of the most important awards ceremonies of the year.

The first winners have already been announced and in the shortlist of ‘Best K-pop’ the winners were the boys of BTS. Jin, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, Jimin and RM are some of the favorite groups of the night and also fans are looking forward to their first live performance with ‘Dynamite’.

The rappers and Korean pop singers thanked ARMY for all the support and assured that they will continue to work to map music that inspires their fans and helps them achieve their goals. Owww.

The ‘Best K-pop’ award is the second that BTS takes this afternoon at the MTV Video Music Awards, as they were already announced as the undisputed winners in the ‘Best Group’ category. It’s a great night for idols!



