Butanvac: Volunteers Can Now Apply For Vaccine Testing

Butanvac: The Butantan Institute announced, this Wednesday (16), the opening of a pre-registration for volunteers who are interested in testing the Butanvac vaccine. Produced in Brazil, the new immunizing agent against covid-19 has recently received authorization from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) for tests on humans.

Phase 1 of the clinical trial of the new vaccine against the coronavirus will have the participation of 418 volunteers, aged 18 years and over. The eligible applicants will be selected in a process conducted by the Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (USP), in Ribeirão Preto.

At this stage of the study, the objective is to initially assess safety and dose selection. In a second moment, the researchers will verify the immune response developed by the volunteers, with the results being compared to those presented by the vaccines already described, making it possible to infer the efficiency.

According to Butantan, the research will follow the “highest international ethical and quality standards”, helping to determine whether Butanvac is safe and has the capacity to prevent covid-19. Produced with the same technology adopted in the flu vaccine, the immunizing agent already has 8 million doses ready.

Open for subscriptions

The pre-registration form for the Butanvac vaccine volunteer is available on the Instituto Butantan website. Applicants must be 18 years of age or older, as previously informed, and it is not necessary to be a healthcare professional (doctor or nurse) to participate.

Remember that vaccine tests are carried out in three phases. Enrollments currently open are for the first stage, whose recruitment of participants will be in charge of USP’s Hospital das Clínicas.

Phases 2 and 3 will be carried out later, with the partnership of other research centers. For these last stages, the forecast is that 5,000 places will be opened for volunteers.