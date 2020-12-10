Butantan starts production of CoronaVac vaccine in Brazil

This Thursday (10), the Butantan Institute started production of CoronaVac in Brazil, in partnership with the Chinese laboratory Sinovac, vaccine against covid-19 that will be used to immunize the population of the state of São Paulo from January. The goal is to produce up to 1 million doses daily.

“It is a historic moment that makes all of us Brazilians proud. Butantan once again takes the lead and starts producing a vaccine that will save millions of Brazilians. To make the quantity that urgency imposes on us, the factory that operated on scales will start to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week ”, commented São Paulo governor João Doria, during the official announcement.

To meet the demand, the institution linked to the São Paulo government is expanding its factory, where immunizations against other diseases are already being carried out. In addition to the renovations, it will receive 120 extra employees to reinforce the production of the vaccine against the new coronavirus.

The site has six machines for filling the inputs received from China, in addition to product labeling and packaging. The first batch will have 300 thousand doses, but it is expected to deliver 40 million doses by the end of January, with the expansion of capacity.

Clinical trial has not yet been completed

Despite the start of production of CoronaVac in Brazil, the Chinese vaccine has not yet completed phase 3 of clinical testing, a stage in which the effectiveness of the immunizer is proven. According to the institute, the final documentation of the trial will be sent to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) until the next 15th.

Even without completing this stage, more than 900 cities in 12 states have already expressed interest in purchasing the vaccine, according to Doria. Previously, the governor had said that Butantan intends to supply 4 million doses for application to health professionals in other regions of the country, in January.

In phases 1 and 2, immunization was safe and able to produce an immune response in 97% of cases, within 28 days after application, according to the results published in the scientific journal Lancet, in November.



