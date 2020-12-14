Butantan postpones sending CoronaVac results to Anvisa

In his column published today (14), on O Globo, journalist Lauro Jardim informed that there will be a delay in the date set by the Butantan Institute to deliver the final results of the CoronaVac vaccine tests to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

With this, there will also be a delay in the date announced by the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, for the start of the vaccination. Scheduled for January 25, the application of CoronaVac, an immunizer developed by the Butantan Institute with the Chinese Sinovac, will depend on a new date, not yet predicted, for Anvisa to receive the results of the clinical study’s effectiveness.

According to Jardim, a new concrete date for Anvisa to receive the results could be December 23, when a meeting is scheduled between Butantan and the regulatory agency.

The explanation of the São Paulo government

At a press conference held earlier today (14), Governor João Doria stated that Butantan chose to send the complete data to request the definitive registration of the vaccine.

According to the governor, the registration of the vaccine with the conclusive study will provide greater reliability in the analysis of the vaccine’s effectiveness. With that, it will be possible to obtain the definitive registration of the use of CoronaVac in several countries of the world. Doria says she hopes to obtain the registration of the Butantan vaccine by the end of the year, and start the vaccination process, as promised, on January 25th.

The application for registration of the vaccine together with the conclusive study will also be made with the NMPA (National Medical Products Administration), the Chinese institution responsible for the regulation of medicines. Doria guaranteed that the vaccination will begin “with authorization from Anvisa or a similar international body”.



