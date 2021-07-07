But S Air: Kimetsu no Yaiba E st Rena

But S Air: Aniplex, the company responsible for the editing and distribution of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime, has shown the first full trailer of the second season of the series. The one that is already one of the most successful manganime of the decade, with sales records for its comic in Japan during 2020, will arrive in Spain with its first season by Selecta Vision, but what about the second season? Let us know all the confirmed details.

The first and foremost, at least for fans of the award-winning animation from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, is that Ufotable will continue to be the animation studio tasked with turning those vignettes into a frenzy of action and color. If the first season spanned volumes 1 through 6 of Koyoharu Gotōge’s manga; and the film, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Infinite Train did the same with volumes 7 and 8 of the manga, this Season 2 will cover – without spoilers – the Red Light District Arc; also known as the Entertainment District Arc, which includes no less than 30 chapters of the manga (from 70 to chapter 99).

Everything we know about season 2 of the Kimetsu no Yaiba anime

At the moment, the second season of Night’s Watch, as manga and anime are known in Spain, does not have an exact release date, but it is expected to arrive before the end of this year 2021. If everything goes according to plans regular production companies, it is plausible to think of a premiere between the months of October and November, according to the beginning of the fall season. The total number of episodes of this second season has not transpired. The direct reference is Season 1, which like many other seasonal anime series consisted of 26 episodes.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is an overwhelming success. With more than 82 million volumes sold in 2020 alone and more than 10 million in the first half of 2021, in a few years it has entered the select group of Japanese comics capable of exceeding 100 million units. Also, the Infinity Train movie is the highest grossing film of all time in Japan; without distinction of genders.

The long-awaited CyberConnect 2 video game, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles, will arrive in the West this October 15, including Europe and the United States, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PS4 and PC via Steam . It will arrive located in Spanish.