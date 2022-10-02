But no stress with Nikola? Vicky Beckham shared a family photo

Are they all proving the opposite here? For several weeks there have been rumors that 48-year-old Victoria Beckham and her 27-year—old daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz-Beckham can’t stand each other – reports of quarrels behind closed doors and quarrels. It is said that Vic ignored Nicola during the preparations for the wedding. But now the Beckham family is showing solidarity and appearing together — including Brooklyn (23) and Nicola — at the Vic fashion show.

The former Spice Girls member later took a second to tell on Instagram how lucky she was to have the love and support of her entire family. Under the photo of the show with Brooklyn, Romeo, 20, David, 47, Harper, 11, Nicola, Anna Wintour, 72, and editor-in-chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful, Victoria wrote: “This is Paris, baby!!! I am so grateful to my family, British Vogue and Vogue magazine for always supporting me on this journey.”

Brooklyn and Nicola also congratulated Victoria on their respective bills for an “amazing” and “beautiful” runway show. In addition to the congratulatory posts, the couple reportedly arrived at the show 30 minutes early and met with the family to “hug a lot.” After that, an insider told the Daily Mail that the group came out together to celebrate with cocktails: “There was a lot of smiles and love in the room, it was a wonderful family atmosphere.”